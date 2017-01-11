Alec Baldwin has played President-elect Donald Trump for "Saturday Night Live" since last year, and he's not planning to stop any time soon.

The actor, who hosts the gameshow "Match Game," told ABC News that while "SNL" is a major time commitment, he'll continue to "do it some."

Baldwin also said that at some point, his Trump impersonation may not be limited to the occasional "SNL" appearance.

"I'm gonna do ['Saturday Night Live'] as much as I can," he said, "and there's discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration."

However, the show on which Baldwin, 58, is most consistently seen these days is "Match Game." The 10-episode season airs Wednesdays nights on ABC, and features contestants guessing how celebrities including Ellie Kemper, Ice T , and Baldwin's good friend, comedic actress Caroline Rhea, will answer questions. While the actor admitted that hosting a game show "was not something that's on my bucket list," he said he's having a great time working with his friends.

"It's a type of thing that's purely for entertainment. We're not really influencing anybody's political opinions here. We're here just to have a good time and tell some jokes and have it be silly and fun for late at night, or later at night," he said. "It's turned out to be one of the most fun things I've ever done. I love it."

Impersonating Trump hasn't been too bad for the actor either. When asked about the president-elect and his plans to hold him accountable over the next four years, Baldwin said that he won't have to do anything, and credited Trump with being "the head writer of all the material we do."

"We just sit back and we look at Twitter, we read the news and we go, 'There it is!' And we probably should be, according to the WGA [Writers Guild of America], be giving Trump some writing credits for what he's done for us," he said. "We're just gonna sit back and just let the good times roll."