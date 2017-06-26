Alec Baldwin roasted as 'old ham' by daughter he once called 'little pig' in infamous voicemail

After a decade, it seems Alec Baldwin and his daughter, Ireland, can finally joke about the infamous voicemail in which the actor called her a "rude, thoughtless little pig."

Ireland Baldwin, 21, referenced her father's 2007 rant when she joined other family members, friends, and co-stars in roasting him as part of Spike TV's "One Night Only" series over the weekend.

"Hello, my name is Ireland, and I’m a Baldwin. Yes, I’m a member of that family. The Baldwins," the model told the crowd, according to People. "I see other recovering Baldwins here. Some cousins, uncles ... I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m six-foot-two and I would kick his a**."

Speaking at New York City's Apollo Theatre, she went on to add, "The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally. I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again...until I showed him my first tattoo. Okay, my second tattoo. I couldn’t show him where I got the first one."

In response, the 59-year-old actor jokingly threw food at his daughter, who ended her speech on a serious note.

"I know you’ve heard this and time again, but I really am proud to be your daughter, and I’m so happy to be here tonight," she said, according to People. "And I absolutely love and adore you."

Other roasters included former President Bill Clinton, Julianne Moore, and Robert DeNiro.

In April, Alec Baldwin told ABC's "Good Morning America" that he's never fully recovered from the angry message he left for Ireland, then 11, which was later leaked to the press.

"It's a scab that never heals, 'cause it's being picked at all the time by other people," he told "GMA" in April. "I think my daughter, that's hurt her in a permanent way."

"One Night Only: Alec Baldwin" will air July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Spike.