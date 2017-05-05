Alicia Keys talks teaching sons how to express their emotions, develop work ethic

May 5, 2017, 11:46 AM ET
PHOTO: Singer Alicia Keys performs onstage at WE Day California to celebrate young people changing the world at The Forum on April 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for WE
Singer Alicia Keys performs onstage at WE Day California to celebrate young people changing the world at The Forum on April 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.

Alicia Keys wants to make sure she has an open, honest relationship with her sons.

"My most recent success is continuing to bring the family closer," Keys told People magazine. "To help us all learn to express ourselves, our emotions and what we go through as a family."

Keys is mom to Genesis Ali, 2, and Egypt Daoud, 6, with her husband Swizz Beatz.

"I think a lot of times, we're not taught how to express ourselves well, especially boys, and I really love how we've been taking the time to listen to and learn from each other," she said.

She's also mindful of how much her career has an impact on the boys.

"The biggest challenge recently is how to balance all the travel," the singer said. "It's a lot of time away, and I want to make sure they have consistency and are not being dragged from here to there all the time."

She's not apologizing for being a busy mother, though, and said she thinks it will give her sons a good work ethic in their futures.

"I trust myself, and I'm glad [Genesis and Egypt] get to see me working hard and going after my dreams so they know what it takes to go after theirs," Keys said.