Amber Heard gets 'cheeky' with Elon Musk

Amber Heard posted a "cheeky" photo of her with Elon Musk, feeding rumors that she is dating the Tesla founder.

In the Instagram photo taken at a restaurant in Australia, Heard's deep shade of red lipstick can be seen prominently on Musk's cheek, while her arm is draped casually over his shoulder.

The 31-year-old actress captioned the photo simply, "Cheeky."

Musk, 45, posted a similar photo on his Instagram feed, with the caption, "Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms."

Moo-Moo is a wine bar and grill on Australia's Gold Coast, where Heard is currently filming "Aquaman." Musk and Heard were joined for dinner by her director James Wan and producer Rob Cowan.

In addition to going public on their Instagram feeds, the pair stepped out together in Australia. Paparazzi photos show the couple zip-lining in a wildlife sanctuary with two of Musk's five sons.

The South African-born billionaire has been married three times, including twice to British actress Talulah Riley. He fathered six sons with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. The couple's first son died at only 10 weeks from sudden infant death syndrome.

Heard finalized her divorce from Johnny Depp this past August.

A rep for the actress did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.