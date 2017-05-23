'American Gods': Kristin Chenoweth on what to expect from season finale

It's been just about a month into the release of Starz's new show "American Gods" and to say this series is unique is a major understatement.

The show features actors including Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Ian McShane, Gillian Anderson and Cloris Leachman in a modern take on the mythology of past and present gods, originally written as a book in 2001 by Neil Gaiman.

In the series, McShane's Wednesday hires an ex-con Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) to be the god's bodyguard, and along the duo's journey throughout the show, they run into some interesting characters. (Hint - one is an actual leprechaun.)

But there is one major goddess who has yet to be introduced through the first four episodes -- Kristin Chenoweth's Easter.

Chenoweth, 48, stopped by ABC News to chat about the show and a new campaign that is personal for the actress and singer.

She couldn't say too much, but as McShane's character continues to rally his troops in anticipation of a possible war, Easter will come into play in the season finale, which is less than four weeks away.

"I'm coming," she joked about Easter's debut. "[She's] the goddess of Earth and fertility. In the show, I think we'll get to find out where she's come from and why she's who she is. That's exciting to me, finding people's backstory."

Chenoweth said to expect her classic charm and maybe even a little bit of a flirting.

"I think we are going to find out there's some things pushed down and hidden, like some of us do when we have anger problems," she added about her character. "You'll learn that Easter is a lot more powerful than people have understood. I think she comes to understand that about herself again."

She also teased that those who work for Easter come in "different shapes and forms," so who knows what other gods to expect.

On a more personal note, Chenoweth, who is a spokesperson for Allergan, opened up about dealing with rosacea dating back to her 20s.

"Like a lot of other people, I grew up with something I hated, this constant redness in my skin," she said. "It wasn't just when I ate hot or cold foods, it was when I worked out or even just sat there. It was also kind of itchy and bumpy."

Chenoweth has been working with the company on a new topical cream called Rhofade, which she uses along with other mitigating factors.

"I [used to] to try and cover it up with makeup and as an actress, it's not necessarily where you want to have a problem," she added. "It's not good for people who aren't actors either, nobody wants this."

"American Gods" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.