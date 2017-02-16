New 'American Horror Story' season to take on the 2016 election

Feb 16, 2017, 3:18 PM ET
PHOTO: Ryan Murphy speaks onstage during the FX portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel, Jan. 12, 2017, in Pasadena, California.PlayFrederick M. Brown/Getty Images
WATCH Halloween on 'GMA': 'Good Morning American Horror Story'

"American Horror Story" is taking on a new challenge: politics. On Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, the show's producer, Ryan Murphy, gave a glimpse into next season.

"I don't have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," Murphy told talk-show host Cohen when asked about the next season of the hit FX series. "I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

Sarah Paulson on 'Responsibility' of Playing Marcia Clark: 'I Wanted to Get It Right'

New 'American Crime Story' to focus on Monica Lewinsky

When asked whether that meant there would be someone cast in the show’s upcoming seventh season to play President Trump, Murphy simply said, "Maybe."

FX has renewed the show, which focuses on a different theme each season, through a ninth season, according to Variety.