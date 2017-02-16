New 'American Horror Story' season to take on the 2016 election

"American Horror Story" is taking on a new challenge: politics. On Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, the show's producer, Ryan Murphy, gave a glimpse into next season.

"I don't have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," Murphy told talk-show host Cohen when asked about the next season of the hit FX series. "I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

When asked whether that meant there would be someone cast in the show’s upcoming seventh season to play President Trump, Murphy simply said, "Maybe."

FX has renewed the show, which focuses on a different theme each season, through a ninth season, according to Variety.