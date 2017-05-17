Amy Schumer splits from boyfriend Ben Hanisch

May 17, 2017, 11:28 AM ET
PHOTO: Amy Schumer attends the "Paint It Black" New York premiere at The Museum of Modern Art, May 15, 2017, in New York.PlayAndrew Toth/Getty Images
Amy Schumer is back on the market.

The "Snatched" star and her boyfriend of more than a year, Ben Hanisch, have called it quits, her rep told People magazine.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” Schumer's rep said.

Schumer, 35, and Hanisch reportedly met on a dating app in November of 2015. They went public with the relationship a couple of months later.

The two were last photographed together in January and have been showing up less frequently on each other’s social media accounts, according to the magazine.

"Snatched," Schumer's current film co-starring Goldie Hawn, is in theaters now.