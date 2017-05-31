Andrew Garfield surprises audience at London drag show

Andrew Garfield surprised the audience at a London drag show, donning a wig and showing off his best vogue moves on stage.

Garfield, who is currently starring in the London revival of the play "Angels in America," attended the London stop of the drag revue Werq the World Tour with his "Angels" co-stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Russell Tovey.

When it came time for the show's "Wig in a Box" segment, Garfield, 33, shocked fans when he threw on a curly wig and got on stage for an impromptu lip-sync performance to Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman."

Video posted on social media of his performance shows the Oscar-nominated actor strutting and voguing across the stage and the crowd going wild as he lands a perfect back flip.

Host Michelle Visage can be heard shouting, "Oh my God!"

The revue features current and former competitors on "RuPaul's Drag Race," including Violet Chachki, Kim Chi, Shea Coulee, Detox, Shangela and Sasha Velor.

After the show, Garfield posed with Visage, who is also a judge on "Drag Race," and actress Laverne Cox.

"What a show, what a night!" Visage gushed on Instagram. "Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer."