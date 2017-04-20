Anna Faris live-tweets while getting ready for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' premiere

Apr 20, 2017, 10:41 AM ET
PHOTO: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris arrive at the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" film premiere, April 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.PlayShotwell/REX/Shutterstock
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are always posting photos of each other on social media -- but yesterday Faris took it to a whole new hilarious level. As the couple was getting ready to attend the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," in which Pratt stars, Faris decided to live-tweet her day.

Complete with time stamps, the actress offered her followers an inside look at what it takes to get ready for a premiere in the Pratt/Faris home, and it's not always as glamorous as one might think.

The couple, who married in 2009, made it to the premiere looking flawless and walked the red carpet without too much incident, even if Pratt did jokingly blame live-tweet followers for making them late.