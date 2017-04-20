Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are always posting photos of each other on social media -- but yesterday Faris took it to a whole new hilarious level. As the couple was getting ready to attend the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," in which Pratt stars, Faris decided to live-tweet her day.

Complete with time stamps, the actress offered her followers an inside look at what it takes to get ready for a premiere in the Pratt/Faris home, and it's not always as glamorous as one might think.

It's the big premiere day for @Guardians -going to keep you updated! This is me at 824 am in front of the shower. pic.twitter.com/Y7jikiXshr — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

827 am. Me on the bed not taking a shower and playing twitter. This might be a long day for you guys @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/iiMG54u3oB — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

832 am. Chris just got back from yoga. Doesn't know what I'm up to yet. Will he be annoyed? Let's find out. pic.twitter.com/r9ZszBhoKm — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

918am. Guess who showered but clearly didn't wash face very well? Also morn news a little boring today pic.twitter.com/5yjlD30raR — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

1103am. Nice pool guys fixed the cover. Said I could tweet their photo. Rats chewed through wires! pic.twitter.com/hUIIdpWZFm — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

1214am. Washed my hair and trying to show you guys. pic.twitter.com/7wV2zBXTa5 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

1229pm. Can I wear my favorite T tonight? pic.twitter.com/HxXb4kl1lq — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

This photo that has nothing to do with what I'm about to tell you. I have to leave here at 515 pm. This is important. pic.twitter.com/dfSl409Qgi — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

216pm. Getting my nails done. This is about to start getting a little Hollywood gross but hang in there. pic.twitter.com/5udyWgQh2h — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

Now it's getting real. Chris may be annoyed. 403pm pic.twitter.com/67qMmlTdCO — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

415pm. Our bathrooms clearly aren't working pic.twitter.com/UkTIfH0XSS — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

427pm. Lip color application. I love you guys for hanging there pic.twitter.com/4sQIU7nNUa — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

456pm. My backup plan is to become a photo journalist pic.twitter.com/a3VJpam6Vc — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

519pm. No time for my usual wit! We got to go!! pic.twitter.com/CDcR9FsFCI — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 20, 2017

540pm. Running late. Chris blames you guys. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/bR8dS8WVrA — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 20, 2017

The couple, who married in 2009, made it to the premiere looking flawless and walked the red carpet without too much incident, even if Pratt did jokingly blame live-tweet followers for making them late.