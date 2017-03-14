Anne Hathaway talks paid parental leave, says husband's love has 'changed' her

Anne Hathaway's position on women and gender equality doesn't stop her from needing her husband.

"He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably," Hathaway said of husband Adam Shulman in an interview with Elle magazine. "I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don't need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me."

In the interview, she also tackled the issue of paid parental leave, which she addressed earlier this month in a speech to the U.N.

"I can't believe we don't already have [paid parental leave]," Hathaway said. "When [my son] Johnny was a week old and I was holding him and I was in the ninth level of ecstasy, I just all of a sudden thought, 'Mommy guilt is invented nonsense.' We're encouraged to judge each other, but we should be turning our focus to the people and institutions who should be supporting us and currently aren't."

Her thoughts on equality and support for women and parents extends into her work in Hollywood. Hathaway also spoke about her upcoming role in the female-led "Ocean's Eight" film.

“Hollywood is not a place of equality. I don’t say that with anger or judgment; it’s a statistical fact," she said. "And even though I’ve been in some female-centric films, I’ve never been in a film like this. It just kind of makes you aware of the ways you sort of unconsciously change yourself to fit certain scenarios."

She said being in a female-driven cast fostered a sense of community and understanding.

"It’s not better or worse or right or wrong, but there are certain things you understand about one another because of experiences you have in common," Hathaway said. "It’s probably easy for men to take that for granted. Just being on a set where I’m the one who possesses that ease is really something. It’s a nice alternative narrative.”