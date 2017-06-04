Ariana Grande fans who survived terror attack 'really emotional' at benefit

Fans who attended Ariana Grande's concert last month, which was struck by a terrorist attack that killed 22, were given the VIP treatment at her star-studded benefit concert today.

The "One Love Manchester" benefit concert is being held to raise funds for those affected by the May 22 bombing inside Manchester Arena, which also injured more than 100 others.

Inside Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford venue, Grande's fans who attended her concert last month, had a special reserved section at the front of the T-shaped stage.

Since the attack, many concertgoers have become friends, one fan said during the "One Love Manchester" broadcast, airing on Freeform and ABC.

"We're all going to stick together," the young fan added.

Another fan mentioned that it was "a bit nerve-wracking coming back to the city" today to attend the benefit concert.

Emirates Old Trafford venue is less than four miles away from the Manchester Arena, where a bomber detonated explosives in the venue's foyer nearly two weeks ago.

The fan added during the broadcast that she cried while "driving past the arena."

A third fan said that today's concert would be "really emotional."

"It's going to be an emotional night for everyone," she added.