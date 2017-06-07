Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris

About two weeks after Ariana Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman tour in the wake of the deadly attack at her Manchester, England show, she has resumed her regularly-scheduled performances.

The singer will take the stage tonight at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Grande expressed her gratitude to her team and to her fans for their support.

"First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart," she wrote. "Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you."

Grande, 23, tweeted that she was "broken" after a suicide bomber killed 22 and wounded more than 100 at her show at Manchester Arena on May 22. To raise money for the victims and their families, the singer organized a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, which featured acts including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Coldplay, and Justin Bieber. The show, which took place on June 4, raised about $3.5 million, according to the British Red Cross. Prior to the show, Grande spent time with young victims at a children's hospital in Manchester.

"We will continue to honor the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans, and all affected by this tragedy," Grande wrote after the attack last month. "They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."