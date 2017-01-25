Arnold Schwarzenegger took a break from hosting “The Celebrity Apprentice” to pay Pope Francis a visit.

Schwarzenegger tweeted a photo of himself today speaking with Pope Francis, saying that he was “a true leader for the Church & a steward for all of God’s creatures.”

Schwarzenegger said that he is inspired by Pope Francis' environmental work and he said he looks forward to “working together for a clean energy future.”

It was my great honor to meet His Holiness @Pontifex. I am a huge fan - a true leader for the Church & a steward for all of God's creatures. pic.twitter.com/dq50MyjHFE — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 25, 2017

He also documented the experience on Snapchat, where Schwarzenegger called listening to the pope speak “fantastic.”

“Governor Schwarzenegger is a huge fan of Pope Francis, and he absolutely loves that he uses his pulpit to shine a light on our environment,” a representative for Schwarzenegger told ABC News of the former California governor. “He met with His Holiness today and discussed their shared commitment to clean energy and future collaboration on that issue.”