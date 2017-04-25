'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested for fleeing the scene of a death

Former "Bachelor" Chris Soules has been arrested for fleeing the scene of a death, ABC News has confirmed.

According to paperwork filed by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office in Iowa, Soules was taken into custody after he was involved in a fatal auto accident on Monday.

Soules has also been accused of not immediately stopping his vehicle at the scene, and failing to return and remain at the scene of the crash, according to a police report.

It is unclear if Soules is at this point represented by an attorney.

ABC News has reached out to a representative of "The Bachelor," but has yet to hear back.

Soules has not yet released a statement on the matter.

Soules, 35, made his reality TV debut on "The Bachelorette" in 2014 and starred the next year in "The Bachelor," both of which are ABC shows.

After that, he appeared on "Dancing with the Stars."