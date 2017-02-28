'The Bachelor' recap: Bye-bye Corinne, hello fantasy suites

On Monday night’s new episode of "The Bachelor" on ABC, Nick Viall’s former flame, Andi Dorfman, returned to offer her advice as he prepared to send one woman home before overnights and fantasy suites.

In their heart-to-heart talk, Nick confessed it’s not a given that he’ll get engaged just because he’s almost made it to the end of the season. The former "Bachelorette" encouraged him to be intimate with the women during overnights if he felt it was appropriate. At the same time, Nick apologized for the grief Andi got after he asked her why she’d slept with him if she didn’t intend to pick him.

Nick made a surprising choice at the rose ceremony, opting to send this season’s most controversial contestant home.

He sent Corinne on her way in a flood of tears, as he attempted to comfort her. With Rachel already confirmed as next season’s star of "The Bachelorette," it seems safe to assume Nick’s choice comes down to Vanessa and Raven.

The cast traveled to Finland for overnights and fantasy suites, with Nick choosing Raven as his first date. After a fun game of darts at a local pub, Raven overcame her fears and told Nick she loved him. The gesture made a huge impression on him.

Raven accepted Nick’s invitation to spend the night together, revealing that she’d only been with one man before -- and that had been less than satisfying. The two retired to a cabin with a glass ceiling that afforded them a view of the Northern Lights.

Find out what happens next in the penultimate edition of "The Bachelor," next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by a special two-hour "The Women Tell All" special.