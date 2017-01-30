'Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Corinne and Taylor Square Off Again

It seems that in "The Bachelor" house, there's room for only one lady: Corinne or Taylor.

In an exclusive preview of Monday night's episode, the two go head-to-head on a date with Nick Viall. Only one of them will be given a rose.

"I think I was as anxious today as I was night one," Viall says in the preview. "Taylor and Corinne clearly have some conflict with each other."

Taylor comes out swinging, implying that Corinne "lied" to Viall about their previous spat. "Not once did I say you were stupid, did I name call you, and I certainly did not bully you," Taylor says.

"You told me you wouldn't be my friend because I'm not intelligent enough for you," Corinne replies.

"That's not what I said at all," Taylor fires back.

This two-on-one is about to turn into the survival of the fittest. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/091JFmqPJW — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 28, 2017

During last week's episode, Taylor, a mental health counselor from Seattle, told Corinne she was unsure if she "had the maturity or the emotional intelligence or the coping skills to deal with stuff."

In the preview clip, Corinne expresses doubt that Taylor is a mental health counselor.

"If you're questioning me that I'm a mental health counselor, I think I have the right to question that you run a multi-million dollar company," Taylor retorts.

Viall acknowledges that deciding between the two women won't be "easy," but he says, "I feel like I know what I need to do now."

Find out who gets the rose and who goes home when ABC's “The Bachelor” returns at 8 p.m. ET.