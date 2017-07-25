Bachelorette admits she worried uncomplicated relationships could be 'boring'

Rachel Lindsay brought home three men to meet her family in Monday night's episode of "The Bachelorette," and each date had its fair share of ups and downs.

In an interview with ABC News that took place before the episode aired, Lindsay said that after leaving her hometown of Dallas, she reached a point where "I knew what I needed to do."

However, getting there and acting on that decision wasn't particularly easy for her.

"I was still holding on to the other person because there were times I thought it could be him. And then I just kind of had to make a big decision and truly follow my heart and not be scared of what I really want for myself," she said.

"I knew it, but I was running away from it because that's what I do in real life," Lindsay said. "I run away from the one who is good on paper -- the one who has it all together -- and I run toward the one that's more complicated, and who I can fix and we can work on it together."

"That was my thing: if it's so easy, it's boring or something's not right," she continued. "Life is hard so why does my relationship have to be hard at the same time? We will have hard moments -- we're two different people -- but why does it have to be so hard? Why can't it be easy? And let me just tell you: it's not boring."

Lindsay has three men remaining on the show: Bryan, Eric, and Peter. In last night's episode, her family expressed concern that Bryan was too slick, and Lindsay herself fretted that Eric was too inexperienced with relationships to be able to settle down. Meanwhile, she and Peter had an emotional conversation during which he expressed his reservations about proposing at the end. Lindsay told ABC News that in spite of how dramatic the show might seem now, she's very happy with how things turned out.

"Every day I'm like, 'Man, I made the right decision. Every time I'm with him, it gets better," she said. "I know I sound so cheesy but it's so true."

With the finale just a few weeks away, Lindsay said she's looking forward to being able to openly discuss her engagement. While she's begun thinking about a wedding, she insists it won't happen "any time soon."

"All I can think about right now is being public, us moving our lives together, and getting to know each other; getting to know his family and him getting to know my family," she said.