'The Bachelorette' preview: A suitor is accused of lying

New feuds are emerging inside the "Bachelorette" mansion.

In a preview for Monday night's episode, Kenny confronts Lee for interrupting his time with Rachel.

Presumably, Lee has irritated others in the house too, as Dean admits that he hopes Kenny "punches Lee in the face."

"You took advantage of our 'friendship' to get more time with Rachel," Kenny says angrily.

Though Lee denied any wrongdoing, he admitted to the camera that he hopes Kenny goes home.

"I gotta do what I gotta do and sometimes that's gonna make me look like a bad guy," he says.

For more from the scene, including Rachel's reaction, watch the video above. "The Bachelorette" airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET.