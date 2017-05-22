Bachelorette Rachel Linsday on the diverse men competing for her heart

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay said fans of "The Bachelorette" "won't be able to tell" who her finance is until the show's finale.

“You have to follow along on the journey. It’s really exciting. You won’t be able to tell,” the Dallas-based attorney, 32, said on “Good Morning America.”

Her highly-anticipated season premieres tonight on ABC.

Lindsay is making “Bachelorette” history in many ways; she is the first African-American Bachelorette and was the first to announce her engagement days ahead of the show’s premiere.

“I’m engaged, thank you,” she said as the “GMA” audience clapped about the good news. “I’m so excited, I’m so happy and I just couldn’t keep it in, so they were like, ‘OK, you can announce it. You can say you’re engaged.’”

Lindsay said she wanted her season to reflect a diverse group of suitors.

“I went to producers and said, ‘Look, I date everyone. I don’t have a particular type. And I would like for the men coming out of the limo the first night to reflect that,’” she recalled. “And they did, as you can see.”

As the first African-American Bachelorette, “I’m hoping to attract a different audience,” Lindsay said. She was not wearing her engagement ring on the "GMA" appearance.

"The Bachelorette" premieres tonight on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.