Backstreet Boys kick off Las Vegas residency

Mar 2, 2017, 10:12 AM ET
PHOTO: Singers Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys perform during the launch of the groups residency "Larger Than Life" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, on March 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.Denise Truscello/Getty Images
"Backstreet's back, alright!"

The Backstreet Boys have kicked off their 26-show residency in Las Vegas Wednesday night inside Planet Hollywood's Axis auditorium.

More than 4,000 screaming fans greeted Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean and Kevin Richardson as they took to the stage singing their 1999 hit song, "Larger Than Life," according to fan video.

The quintet performed "Quit Playing Games With My Heart," "Back To Your Heart," "The Call" and "I Want It That Way," among other Backstreet classic.

They ended the performance, which included four costume changes, according to Entertainment Weekly, with an encore performance of one of their biggest hits, "Everybody."

After their first performance, the band took to social media to thank fans for their support.

"Night one of #BSBVegas down! Thanks to everyone who got a hall pass to come get down with us," they wrote.

Backstreet Boys will perform in Las Vegas through July 1.