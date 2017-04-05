Barry Manilow opens up about 40-year romance with husband Garry Kief

Despite his massive fame, Barry Manilow admitted that he's always been a private person.

For the first time, the "Mandy" singer opened up to People magazine about his sexuality and his 40-year romance with husband Garry Kief.

Manilow, 73, told the magazine that he met Kief in 1978 and immediately knew "this was it." But why keep it secret all this time?

"I thought I would be disappointing [the fans] if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything," he explained, adding that his die-hard fans always knew. "When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’"

Kief, who married Manilow in 2014, serves not only as Manilow's rock at home, but also as his business manager.

"He’s the smartest person I’ve ever met in my life — and a great guy, too,” he said.

But their life together hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kief had a hard time adjusting to Manilow's status as an icon, especially one time after a concert.

“I got into the car with him, and [the fans] were rocking the car. He was like, ‘I can’t handle this. It’s not for me,'" Manilow said. "I’m glad he stayed.”