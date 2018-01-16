Beleaguered YouTube star Logan Paul is looking for a second chance following the fallout he's faced in response to a video he uploaded Dec. 31, which appeared to show a lifeless, hanging body in Japan's so-called suicide forest.

In the clip, which received an onslaught of online criticism, the audience appears to see the body of an apparent suicide victim hanging from a tree.

On Monday, Paul spoke to TMZ on camera as the vlogger was boarding a plane at Los Angeles International Airport.

"Everyone deserves second chances," he told the outlet when asked about his next steps.

On what he's learned from the past few weeks, he added, "Everything, so many things," and said that a message to his fans is "coming ... soon."

This isn't the first time Paul, who's known for his pranks and comedy vlogs, has apologized for the video.

Since that video received public damnation, Paul has taken a leave of absence from social media and YouTube removed him from Google Preferred, a premier ad service that offers brand advertisers access to top channel producers.

He also apologized on Jan. 1 in a letter to fans, saying his intentions in posting the video were to raise awareness of suicide prevention and not to anger anyone. Paul posted a warning at the start of the video advising viewers who are considering suicide to seek help.

"Where do I begin," he wrote. "Let's start with this -- I'm sorry."

Paul added that he's never "made a mistake like this before."

"But I'm still a human being. I can be wrong," he continued. "I didn't do it for views ... I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity."

He later added a video apology, saying that his reactions in the video were raw and unfiltered, and that "none of us knew how to react." He said he knew he should have put the cameras down and stopped filming.

His last post almost two weeks ago read, "Taking time to reflect. No vlog for now. See you soon."

Then last week, YouTube said he will not be featured on season 4 of the original YouTube series "Foursome" and added that "his new Originals are on hold."

These actions came after YouTube previously released a statement on its Twitter page indicating Paul would be penalized for sharing the inappropriate video with his 15 million subscribers. “The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences,” the statement reads.