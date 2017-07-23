Ben Affleck surprised the comic world's biggest fans at Saturday's Comic-Con International in San Diego.

The actor, who debuted as Batman in last March's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," appeared alongside his "Justice League" co-stars, including Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman; Henry Cavill, Superman; Ezra Miller, The Flash; Jason Momoa, Aquaman; and Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg.

Affleck used the appearance at Comic-Con to dispute rumors that he's stepped away from playing the caped crusader in the planned new film, "The Batman."

“My status remains what it always is. I’ve done the two movies. I’ve always intended on doing a third if Warner [Brother]s wants to make it," Affleck told Entertainment Weekly, referring to his films, "Batman v Superman" and "Justice League," out Nov. 17. "Certainly, if the Bat phone rings, I will answer.”

Affleck has signed on to make the third solo film, "The Batman." Back in January, the actor stepped down from the film's directorial responsibilities. He feels that's where the rumors that he was being phased out of the franchise came from.

“It’s such a big job, in terms of the stunts and the suit and the action and the character. Trying to do that, and direct, would probably be too much," he explained. "Something would be compromised. I think it came off, optically, to the broader world, like lack of interest or enthusiasm, when in fact I love this character.”

After Affleck stepped down from directing "The Batman," Warner Brothers tapped Matt Reeves for the job. The actor said he's excited to hear what the new director comes up with.

“I think getting Matt Reeves to come in and do it is really, really exciting,” he said. “Matt hasn’t really unveiled his full vision yet ... So I’m looking forward to hearing what his story is.”

During the panel, a new trailer for "Justice League" was also revealed much to fans delight.