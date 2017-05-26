Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor separate

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have split, they told Entertainment Tonight.

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," they couple said in a statement.

"Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Stiller, 51, and Taylor, 45, married in 2000. They went on to have two children: Ella, 15, and Quinlin, 11.

Their careers were also intertwined. The actors appeared in several films together, including two "Zoolander" movies.

A rep for the couple confirmed the report.