BET Awards: Complete list of nominations

Beyoncé has a good chance of winning a BET Award next month, or rather seven, thanks to her blockbuster 2016 album, "Lemonade."

The global superstar is up for seven trophies at this year's BET Awards in categories including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year and Album of the Year.

But Beyoncé will have to face off against her sister, Solange, in those same categories, who's nominated on the strength of her "A Seat at the Table" album.

Kehlani, Rihanna and Mary J. Blige will also battle the Knowles sisters for the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award.

The Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category also features a stack of A-list talent vying for the win, including Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Usher and Trey Songz.

As for the Best Group category, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, A Tribe Called Quest, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Migos and Rae Sremmurd have all been nominated, while 21 Savage, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Khalid and Young M.A are all up for the Best New Artist distinction.

The 2017 BET Awards airs live Sunday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET. Here's the complete list of nominees:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé Ft. Kendrick Lamar -- "Freedom"

Chance The Rapper Ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne -- "No Problem"

Chris Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher -- "Party"

Dj Khaled Ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z -- "Shining"

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert -- "Bad and Boujee"

Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane -- "Black Beatles"

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Future

Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A.

Video of the Year

Beyoncé -- "Sorry"

Big Sean -- "Bounce Back"

Bruno Mars -- "24k Magic"

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert -- "Bad And Boujee"

Solange -- "Cranes in the Sky"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom -- Kehlani. “Crzy”

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia -- Bruno Mars. “That’s What I Like”

Director X -- Zayn Malik. “Like I Would”

Hype Williams -- Tyga. “Gucci Snakes Ft. Desiigner”

Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. -- Beyoncé “Sorry”

Best New Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A.

Album of the Year

24k Magic -- Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only -- J. Cole

A Seat at the Table -- Solange

Coloring Book -- Chance The Rapper

Lemonade -- Beyoncé

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Cece Winans -- "Never Have to Be Alone"

Fantasia Ft. Tye Tribbett --" I Made It"

Kirk Franklin Ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs & Tamela Mann -- "My World Needs You"

Lecrae -- "Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination) "

Tamela Mann -- "God Provides"

Best Actress

Gabrielle Union

Issa Rae

Janelle Monáe

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Bryshere Y. Gray

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Mahershala Ali

Omari Hardwick

Youngstars Award

Ace Hunter

Caleb Mclaughlin

Jaden Smith

Marsai Martin

Yara Shahidi

Best Movie

"Fences"

"Get Out"

"Hidden Figures"

"Moonlight"

"The Birth of a Nation"

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Gabby Douglas

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

Cam Newton

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Russell Westbrook

Stephen Curry

Centric Award

Fantasia -- "Sleeping with the One I Love"

Kehlani -- "Distraction"

Mary J. Blige -- "Thick of It"

Solange -- "Cranes in the Sky"

Syd -- "All About Me"

Yuna -- "Crush Ft. Usher"

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Beyoncé -- "Sorry"

Bruno Mars -- "24k Magic"

Drake -- "Fake Love"

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert -- "Bad And Boujee"

Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane --" Black Beatles"

The Weeknd Ft. Daft Punk -- "Starboy"

Best International Act: Europe

Booba (France)

Mhd (France)

Craig David (UK)

Emeli Sandé (UK)

Giggs (UK)

Skepta (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Wiley (UK)

Best International Act: Africa