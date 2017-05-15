BET Awards: Complete list of nominations

Beyoncé has a good chance of winning a BET Award next month, or rather seven, thanks to her blockbuster 2016 album, "Lemonade."
The global superstar is up for seven trophies at this year's BET Awards in categories including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year and Album of the Year.
But Beyoncé will have to face off against her sister, Solange, in those same categories, who's nominated on the strength of her "A Seat at the Table" album.
Kehlani, Rihanna and Mary J. Blige will also battle the Knowles sisters for the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award.
The Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category also features a stack of A-list talent vying for the win, including Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Usher and Trey Songz.
As for the Best Group category, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, A Tribe Called Quest, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Migos and Rae Sremmurd have all been nominated, while 21 Savage, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Khalid and Young M.A are all up for the Best New Artist distinction.
The 2017 BET Awards airs live Sunday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET. Here's the complete list of nominees:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Beyoncé
- Kehlani
- Mary J. Blige
- Rihanna
- Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Bruno Mars
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd
- Trey Songz
- Usher
Best Group
- 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Fat Joe & Remy Ma
- Migos
- Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
- Beyoncé Ft. Kendrick Lamar -- "Freedom"
- Chance The Rapper Ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne -- "No Problem"
- Chris Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher -- "Party"
- Dj Khaled Ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z -- "Shining"
- Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert -- "Bad and Boujee"
- Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane -- "Black Beatles"
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Big Sean
- Chance The Rapper
- Drake
- Future
- Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Missy Elliott
- Nicki Minaj
- Remy Ma
- Young M.A.
Video of the Year
- Beyoncé -- "Sorry"
- Big Sean -- "Bounce Back"
- Bruno Mars -- "24k Magic"
- Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert -- "Bad And Boujee"
- Solange -- "Cranes in the Sky"
Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom -- Kehlani. “Crzy”
- Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia -- Bruno Mars. “That’s What I Like”
- Director X -- Zayn Malik. “Like I Would”
- Hype Williams -- Tyga. “Gucci Snakes Ft. Desiigner”
- Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. -- Beyoncé “Sorry”
Best New Artist
- 21 Savage
- Cardi B
- Chance The Rapper
- Khalid
- Young M.A.
Album of the Year
- 24k Magic -- Bruno Mars
- 4 Your Eyez Only -- J. Cole
- A Seat at the Table -- Solange
- Coloring Book -- Chance The Rapper
- Lemonade -- Beyoncé
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- Cece Winans -- "Never Have to Be Alone"
- Fantasia Ft. Tye Tribbett --" I Made It"
- Kirk Franklin Ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs & Tamela Mann -- "My World Needs You"
- Lecrae -- "Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination) "
- Tamela Mann -- "God Provides"
Best Actress
- Gabrielle Union
- Issa Rae
- Janelle Monáe
- Taraji P. Henson
- Viola Davis
Best Actor
- Bryshere Y. Gray
- Denzel Washington
- Donald Glover
- Mahershala Ali
- Omari Hardwick
Youngstars Award
- Ace Hunter
- Caleb Mclaughlin
- Jaden Smith
- Marsai Martin
- Yara Shahidi
Best Movie
- "Fences"
- "Get Out"
- "Hidden Figures"
- "Moonlight"
- "The Birth of a Nation"
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- Gabby Douglas
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
- Skylar Diggins
- Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Cam Newton
- Lebron James
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Russell Westbrook
- Stephen Curry
Centric Award
- Fantasia -- "Sleeping with the One I Love"
- Kehlani -- "Distraction"
- Mary J. Blige -- "Thick of It"
- Solange -- "Cranes in the Sky"
- Syd -- "All About Me"
- Yuna -- "Crush Ft. Usher"
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
- Beyoncé -- "Sorry"
- Bruno Mars -- "24k Magic"
- Drake -- "Fake Love"
- Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert -- "Bad And Boujee"
- Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane --" Black Beatles"
- The Weeknd Ft. Daft Punk -- "Starboy"
Best International Act: Europe
- Booba (France)
- Mhd (France)
- Craig David (UK)
- Emeli Sandé (UK)
- Giggs (UK)
- Skepta (UK)
- Stormzy (UK)
- Wiley (UK)
Best International Act: Africa
- Aka (South Africa)
- Babes Wodumo (South Africa)
- Davido (Nigeria)
- Nasty C (South Africa)
- Stonebwoy (Ghana)
- Tekno (Nigeria)
- Wizkid (Nigeria)
- Mr Eazi (Nigeria)