Betty White Requests a 'Golden Girls' Reboot for Her 95th Birthday

The iconic Betty White turns 95 years old today and in advance of her big day, she sat down with Yahoo's Katie Couric for an exclusive interview.

After Couric gave White some little gifts, including a cake, the conversation turned to her past loves, “The Golden Girls" and more.

She said she doesn't feel 95 at all.

"I'm so blessed with good health and faculty. I've got memories and all that," she said. "You can't really expect that at 95. I'm the luckiest old broad on two feet."

White added that she stays busy at her age doing TV, crossword puzzles and playing with her beloved dog. She also said she probably wouldn't have done anything differently if she knew then what she knows now.

"I've been married three times and I probably still would've been married three times even if I knew what I know now," she said.

But White got a bit emotional talking about husband Allen Ludden, who died in 1981.

"All of the sudden you find the right one," she said of her last husband. "The love of my life."

She added that she never wanted to remarry after Ludden’s death, just date.

White also looked back on the amazing things she has gotten to do and said she would love to do a "Golden Girls" remake.

"At 95, I'm sure they'd want me," she joked, adding she was almost the character Blanche instead of Rose. "Then, all of a sudden, Rose came up and I loved her because she was so innocent. Not the brightest nickel in the drawer, but funny."

The interview closed with White’s using her trademark humor to share how she wants to be thought of.

"Oh, she's so gorgeous and sexy," she said. "No, I just appreciate the fact that people have been kind to me all these years. The fact that I'm still working."