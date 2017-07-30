Little Big Town reflects on their fashion choices over the years

Little Big Town has performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville more than 40 times since their debut in 1999, and their looks are reflective of the changing trends.

As part of a new series, "Opry Lookbook," of which ABC News has an exclusive first look, band members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet reflect on their most memorable ensembles from their Opry performances over the years.

From the first Gucci dress Schlapman wore at the Opry to Sweet's Valentino shirt, see what they have to say about their clothing in the video above.

Kelsea Ballerini also participated in the series, which debuts today.

