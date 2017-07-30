Little Big Town reflects on their fashion choices over the years

Jul 30, 2017, 5:41 AM ET
PHOTO: Little Big Town performs during the Lakeshake Festival at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, June 24, 2017, in Chicago.PlayMichael Hickey/Getty Images
WATCH Little Big Town reflects on their fashion choices

Little Big Town has performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville more than 40 times since their debut in 1999, and their looks are reflective of the changing trends.

As part of a new series, "Opry Lookbook," of which ABC News has an exclusive first look, band members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet reflect on their most memorable ensembles from their Opry performances over the years.

From the first Gucci dress Schlapman wore at the Opry to Sweet's Valentino shirt, see what they have to say about their clothing in the video above.

Little Big Town gives an exclusive performance of 'Rollin' in Central Park

Little Big Town rocks out to 'Better Man' live from Central Park

Kelsea Ballerini also participated in the series, which debuts today.

Her episode can be found here.