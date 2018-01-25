Billy Bush opens up about his daughter's sobriety: 'It’s a hero’s journey'

Billy Bush recently spoke about a milestone in his eldest daughter's sobriety.

On Friday, 19-year-old Josephine "Josie" Bush will celebrate three years sober.

"It’s a hero’s journey," Bush told People magazine about his daughter. "I watch her and I’m blown away by the strength of character she has."

The father of three added that at times he's blamed himself for his daughter's struggle with substance abuse.

“Part of me was beating myself up, like, ‘How did I miss this?’” he admitted.

Bush, 46, said he gives credit to his daughter for committing to the process.

"We had someone to take care of and someone to help find her way," he continued. "Still, I cannot give credit to myself. It’s all Josie. She’s found an amazing sober community. I like watching them without drugs or alcohol, they do fun things together."

Bush, a former host for "Access Hollywood" and NBC's "Today," has three daughters with his estranged wife Sydney Davis: Josephine, Mary and Lillie.