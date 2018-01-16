Nafessa Williams is ready to introduce her character, Anissa Pierce, to the masses in the new CW superhero series "Black Lightning."

In the series, which debuts tonight on the CW network, Williams plays the outspoken eldest daughter of Jefferson Pierce, a high school principal who moonlights as the super-powered vigilante Black Lightning.

"She has her opinions; yes, she does, and she fights for them," Williams says of her character in a behind-the-scenes video. "And she's willing to put it all on the line for it, too."

She and sister Jennifer, played by China Anne McClain, are the main reasons Black Lightning is compelled to return to his crime-fighting days.

"We don't know that our father is Black Lightning," Williams, 28, explains. "He retired, and we, as his daughters, we get into a little trouble and we bring him out of retirement."

Warner Bros. Television

For those who follow DC Comics, Anissa will eventually follow in her father's footsteps and suit up as the crime-fighting superhero Thunder. Until then, however, Williams is content with just being a part of the history-making series, she says.

"We are the first black superhero family to be on network TV, so it's a part of history," Williams says. "How historic is that? So I'm honored to be a part of the show."

"Black Lightning" premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CW.