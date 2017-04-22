Blake Lively doesn't just want to talk fashion.

She said as much Friday at Variety's Power of Women event where she was honored for her work on fighting child pornography.

When one reporter asked her about fashion, Lively, 29, said, according to USA Today: "Really? At this event, you're asking me about my outfit? Seriously ... would you ask a man that?"

Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen - "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 21, 2017

During the exchange, Lively added that she was at the event to promote her work with the Child Rescue Coalition. The "Gossip Girl" actress is partnering with the coalition, which uses technology to track down people who share or download explicit images of children, according to its website.

"I'm here so we ... become more aware, and that we change, and that we build women up," Lively said in the interview. "So, you can ask me another question."

Lively's pushback comes after a campaign in 2015 called #AskHerMore, which encouraged reporters to ask actresses about more than what they wearing on red carpets. It got support from Hollywood's A-listers, including "Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes, Lena Dunham and others.

Reese Witherspoon explained the purpose of that campaign to Robin Roberts on the Oscars red carpet, saying: "This is a movement to say we're more than just our dresses."

"It's hard being a woman in Hollywood, or any industry," Witherspoon added.