Why Bob Odenkirk's mom won't watch him on TV

Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman got his big break as the fast-talking, snarky lawyer on "Breaking Bad." Odenkirk's character was so popular, he snagged his own show on AMC.

But there's one person who won't be tuning into season 3 of "Better Call Saul" when it debuts on April 10.

“My mom’s very religious, Catholic,” Odenkirk said in a recent appearance on ABC's “Popcorn with Peter Travers.” “And she doesn’t see the value in art if it doesn’t have Jesus on it. She’s very utilitarian in her approach towards life. She doesn’t have any use for movies or TV.”

WHAT TO KNOW Bob Odenkirk appears on Popcorn with Peter Travers

While Odenkirk respects his mother’s choice, he sees things differently.

“I think there’s great value in what we do, even a frivolous movie like 'Girlfirend’s Day' is entertainment," he said. "It can make people smile and laugh and take them out of their moment. So I see the value in it.”

“Girlfriend’s Day” is Odenkirk’s new Netflix original film. He stars as Ray Wentworth, a has-been greeting card writer who finds himself caught in a web of murder and deceit. It’s a fun project Odenkirk says was years in the making.

Download the all new "Popcorn With Peter Travers" podcasts on iTunes, Google Play Music and Stitcher.

“There’s a lot of great moments and lines in 'Girlfriend’s Day,'” Odenkirk, 54, told Peter Travers. “That’s the reason why I made it after all these years. I got the script 15 years ago. And then we proceeded to write and work on it.”

Alex Scott/ABC News

Travers then asked Odenkirk if he actually gives greeting cards to friends and family.

“I’ve always bought cards. And then I’d draw something, usually the pets inside them," Odenkirk responded. "Or sometimes I draw a picture of the kids inside the card and personalize it with a drawing. And it’s almost as if you made a card but you didn’t.”

For more about “Better Call Saul” or “Girlfriend’s Day,” watch the full interview above!