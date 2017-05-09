Bonner Bolton reflects on emotional 'Dancing' journey: 'I broke down in tears'

Fan favorites Bonner Bolton and his partner Sharna Burgess were sent home last night on "Dancing With the Stars," but the duo told "GMA" today they were incredibly grateful to have made it that far on the show.

The former professional bull rider-turned-model said his journey has been an emotional one.

"Sixteen months ago I was laying face up in a hospital bed, wondering if I was ever going to walk again," Bolton said. "In fact I broke down in tears last night on the plane over just thinking about how far I've come in the last 16 months and it's really touching for sure. It's truly humbling. I thank God every day."

Added Burgess, "He looks so fit you don't realize that he has a disability. This is something internally that does make him stiff. That does stop him from moving and he does not have the abilities that other people do."

The square metal frame in Bolton's spine and neck made dancing "incredibly hard," he admitted. But after eight weeks of dancing he's stronger and better because of it.

"It's been amazing to find out the range of motion I have gotten back from all of this and I thank [Burgess] for pushing me as hard as she has," Bolton said.

"Dancing With the Stars" returns May 15 on ABC.