Caitlyn Jenner made her debut appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and took Jimmy Kimmel and other late night hosts to task for jokes made about her over the years.

The exchange was good-natured, but it still prompted an apology from Kimmel.

"Kris and I, we had gone our separate directions, not because of gender issues but because of other things," Jenner said. "And there I was back in Malibu all by myself, and so I slowly went through, told all my children, because it had been just hammered all over the media."

She then added, "In fact, guys like you making, hmm, some jokes..."

In his defense, Kimmel said, "We didn’t know what was happening, we thought you were just vain."

Then on a serious note, he added, "We didn’t know what was going on. I’m sorry about that, by the way."

"Now he’s going to apologize!" Jenner teased. "But I accept your apology."

After telling Kimmel he was her favorite late-night host, Jenner mentioned giving Kimmel's late-night counterpart, Jimmy Fallon, "a real hard time" when she was on his show in 2013.

"Yeah, but he deserves it, he said some really terrible things," Kimmel joked about the "Tonight Show" host. "He does that a lot, he’s very hard on people."