Carrie Fisher's daughter pays tribute to her a year after her death

Dec 27, 2017, 6:13 PM ET
PHOTO: Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd attend the World Premiere of "?Star Wars: The Force Awakens"? at the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Theaters, Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. PlayJesse Grant/Getty Images
WATCH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' cast, director on losing Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher's only child, daughter Billie Lourd, paid tribute to her late mother on Wednesday -- the anniversary of the actress' death.

Lourd wrote on Instagram that to pay tribute to Fisher, she traveled to Europe to see the Northern Lights, with which her "momby" had "an otherworldly obsession."

She also shared a photo of herself from the trip.

"We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises' And she did," Lourd wrote. "I love you times infinity."

Fisher was 60 years old when she died last December, just a few days after she was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on a transatlantic flight. About six months later, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office cited sleep apnea as a cause of death and listed drugs that were in her system at the time of her death. It was unclear whether the drugs, which included cocaine, methadone, ethanol and opiates, played a role in her death.

Many others, including Fisher's "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill, also took to social media to remember her.

"No one's ever really gone... #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever," he tweeted.

PHOTO: Peter Cushing, left, Carrie Fisher and David Prowse on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.Corbis via Getty Images
Peter Cushing, left, Carrie Fisher and David Prowse on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."

PHOTO: Carrie Fisher, as Leia Organa, in a scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.LucasFilm Ltd.
Carrie Fisher, as Leia Organa, in a scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

PHOTO: Rian Johnson, left, and Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.LucasFilm Ltd.
Rian Johnson, left, and Carrie Fisher on the set of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

