The cast of the upcoming live-action "Beauty and the Beast" praised the remake of the classic animated fairy tale as "feminist" in an interview with ABC News' Juju Chang that aired in part today on "Good Morning America."

"I can't believe I'm getting to live out my, one of my childhood fantasies," Emma Watson said of playing the role of Belle, adding that she "felt pressure to live up to" the character on screen.

Emma Thompson, who brings to life the beloved character of Mrs. Potts, also called Belle "a good feminist."

"'Beauty and the Beast' is one of the only fairy tales with a really decent heroine who gets to do things," Thompson said.

Audra McDonald, who plays the role of Madame Garderobe, added that Belle is "the one who rescues everybody."

Luke Evans, who plays Gaston, joked that the heroine could not save his character. "He's a villain," Evans said of Gaston, whom he called a "buffoon."

"I couldn't go far enough," Evans said of playing the famously self-involved character.

"There's a theatricality about Gaston," Evans added. "He is ridiculous."

Stanley Tucci, who plays Maestro Cadenza, said that he refused to sing for the remake.

"I don't sing, and I don't sing in the movie," Tucci said. "Everyone benefits ... and I get to keep my career."

Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, said that he felt differently toward singing.

"Singing is just an extension of a feeling," Gad said. "It's what you can't express otherwise."

Watson said that the upcoming film "contains so many important and special messages."

"But I think its strength is in its, like, unapologetic romance. And it's so hopeful," Watson said.

Tucci added that he thinks a main theme in the movie is that "love conquers all."

"And look at ... look at what's inside the person, not what's on the outside of the person," Tucci said.

The live-action musical opens in theaters nationwide on March 17, 2017.

