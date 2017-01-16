Celebs, Politicians and Entrepreneurs Pay Tribute on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Jan 16, 2017, 11:08 AM ET
PHOTO: Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King addresses crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, where he gave his "I Have A Dream" speech, Aug. 28, 1963. PlayCentral Press/Getty Images
WATCH Martin Luther King Jr. Day: The Basics

Almost 50 years after his death, the U.S. today is celebrating the teachings, example and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Baptist minister and civil rights leader used nonviolent protest to help end the Jim Crow era of racial segregation in the U.S.

Read: Martin Luther King Jr. Impersonator Discovers Life's Calling Through Famous Speeches

Related: Coretta Scott King Speaks Out in Posthumous Memoir: 'This Family Was Chosen'

From his famed "I Have a Dream" speech to the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, King inspired people around the globe and still does to this day.

On Monday, several celebrities, entrepreneurs, politicians and activists took to social media to shine a light on the day and remember the man. No matter if they founded Microsoft like Bill Gates or host a talk show like Wendy Williams, people are voicing how much King means to them.

The dream remains ALIVE #mlk ??

A photo posted by Sisaundra Lewis (@sisaundra) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:01am PST

?If U do nothing else today, B Tolerant, B Pacifistic, B Non-Violent & Hava DREAM!?

A photo posted by Fran Drescher (@officialfrandrescher) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:45am PST