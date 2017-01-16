Almost 50 years after his death, the U.S. today is celebrating the teachings, example and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Baptist minister and civil rights leader used nonviolent protest to help end the Jim Crow era of racial segregation in the U.S.

From his famed "I Have a Dream" speech to the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, King inspired people around the globe and still does to this day.

On Monday, several celebrities, entrepreneurs, politicians and activists took to social media to shine a light on the day and remember the man. No matter if they founded Microsoft like Bill Gates or host a talk show like Wendy Williams, people are voicing how much King means to them.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived his life serving others. Melinda reflects on how to follow his example. #MLKDay https://t.co/qTlPELVQng — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 16, 2017

We honor Dr. King’s legacy through service to our community and adherence to the philosophy & discipline of nonviolence #MLKDay #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/URVlDGT2Yq — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

"Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend."

- Martin Luther King #MLKDAY — Tony Robbins (@TonyRobbins) January 16, 2017

MLK Day always makes me mindful of the power of one. Each of us can literally change our world for the better. — rachael ray (@rachaelray) January 16, 2017

Happy #MLKDAY. "The time is always right to do what is right." Every day is an opportunity to honor his legacy w action. Now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/yyzstoRcdO — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) January 16, 2017

The dream remains ALIVE #mlk ?? A photo posted by Sisaundra Lewis (@sisaundra) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:01am PST

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” –MLK — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 16, 2017

MLK-can't think of a year in my life where his legacy has been more top of mind.

Let's all send love/peace fearlessly out into the world. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) January 16, 2017

Life's most persistent and urgent question is, “What are you doing for others?”— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) January 16, 2017

Where we stand in times of challenge and controversy defines us more than where we stand in times of comfort and convenience. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/TRWGTFG1pE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 16, 2017

Thank you #MLK your spirit lives on for all people — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) January 16, 2017

We honor #MLK by working to help achieve justice and equality. "We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now.” pic.twitter.com/dVQfg3CTSd — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 16, 2017

3 of only a few of the full color images of the courageous @RepJohnLewis marching on the front lines w/ Dr. King. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/VultHlIKZd — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) January 16, 2017

Lawmakers: Don't commemorate if you're not going to legislate. If you honor #MLKDay, work to #RestoreTheVRA that MLK fought to get passed. — Civil Rights (@civilrightsorg) January 16, 2017

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Honoring #MLKJrDay today. pic.twitter.com/O2VYfETCQI — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 16, 2017

“I have decided to stick to love...Hate is too great a burden to bear.” #MLKDAY #nowmorethanever pic.twitter.com/4Nw7avbE7B — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) January 16, 2017

"The time is always right to do what is right." Thank you Dr. King for your eternal leadership, moral challenge & inspiration #MLKDay — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 16, 2017

Fave photo of Dr. King. Fresh. With the future in front of him. Trying to embrace the future in front of me with his rigor + focus. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/J0YKs4fwKi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 16, 2017

?If U do nothing else today, B Tolerant, B Pacifistic, B Non-Violent & Hava DREAM!? A photo posted by Fran Drescher (@officialfrandrescher) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Today, let's pause to remember and celebrate the life of a true American hero, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/mJHAlq9ztY — Paul Ryan (@PRyan) January 16, 2017

"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice." -

Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/g29uJdwLCR — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 16, 2017

Celebrating #MLKDay Martin Luther King Jr. was awarded the 1964 #NobelPeacePrize for his nonviolent campaign against racism. pic.twitter.com/9rCp5qifYQ — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) January 16, 2017