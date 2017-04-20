How Celine Dion draws comfort from her 3 boys

Since losing her late husband, René Angélil, Celine Dion said she has grown even closer to their three boys.

In a new interview with British newspaper The Sun, the Canadian-born songstress revealed that she sleeps with her 6-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

"I organize myself to not feel lonely," Dion, 49, said. "So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed, and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close."

She added, "And when it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I’m discovering Disney."

Meanwhile, she said, the boys draw comfort from her strength.

"They’re really well because I’m strong," she said. "I’m sounding pretentious, but if I don’t show them the way, they will question it. [I tell them], 'Papa is not coming back, but Papa is in your heart.'"

She also helps the boys communicate with their father.

"We kiss him every night," Dion said. "We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky."

As for her 16-year-old son, René-Charles, who spoke at his father's funeral, Dion said she is trying to relieve him of the pressure to become "chief of the house" too soon.

Before Angélil died of throat cancer at age 73 last year, Dion tried to absorb as much as she could from the man who had been her manager since she was a teen.

"We talked a lot, and I took notes every day," she said. "I had my Post-its and my crayons and my book, and everything he wanted or questioned or he thought of, I wrote it down."

Dion told The Sun that she "will probably grieve for the rest of my life" for her husband of 21 years, although she was also hopeful about finding love in the future.

"Now it is definitely too soon for me," she said. "He’s the love of my life. It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person. The love that I have for him, I live it every day."