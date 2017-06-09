The Chainsmokers on topping Billboard charts: 'It's amazing'

The Chainsmokers performed live in Central Park this morning on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Grammy winners Drew Taggart and Alex Pall discussed their debut album, “Memories: Do Not Open,” and their success on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for their hit "Closer," among others.

"We're just regular dudes...we don't think about that stuff, but it's amazing," said Taggart.

The Chainsmokers are completing their tour in New York with their last two performances tonight and Saturday at Forest Hills Stadium. Taggart said playing in a stadium is no different from performing in a club.

"Sometimes we're ready for it, sometimes the crowd's huge, sometimes we're not ready for it," he added. "It's all about the energy."

Watch the band's three performances on "GMA."

The Chainsmokers perform "Paris" live

The Chainsmokers sing "Young" in Central Park

The Chainsmokers perform "Bloodstream" live