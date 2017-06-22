Check out Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall

Chadwick Boseman has made a career out of playing real-life heroes, including Jackie Robinson and James Brown.

In his upcoming film, "Marshall," he will star as former Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall, who successfully argued as an attorney to desegregate public schools.

In the just-released trailer for the film, which hits theaters this fall, Boseman shows another side of Marshall as a young rabble-rousing attorney for the NAACP. The film takes you to Marshall's early days as an attorney, unafraid of a fight -- whether in court or a bar -- and challenging the Jim Crow laws of that time.

In the clip, Boseman fights alongside Josh Gad as novice attorney Sam Friedman to free a black chauffeur, played by "The People v. O. J. Simpson" star Sterling K. Brown, who is accused by his white employer, played by Kate Hudson, of sexual assault and attempted murder.

The film is directed by Reginald Hudlin, who directed "House Party" and produced "Django Unchained."

Boseman will soon reprise his role as the Black Panther in his own Marvel super hero film, "Black Panther," due out in February.