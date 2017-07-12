Chelsea Handler posts touching tribute to late brother

Chelsea Handler penned a touching tribute to her brother who died at age 22 more than three decades ago.

With the anniversary of his death approaching, the talk-show host, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a remembrance of him.

"33 years ago this month my brother Chet died. He was 22, and the oldest of 6 kids," Handler wrote alongside a photo of him. "We were never 6 again. Only 5. The number was never the right number again."

Handler's brother died in 1984 after he fell off a cliff in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, while hiking. Handler, who was 10 at the time, has called the loss a "defining moment" in her life.

"Because of that day, I learned how to live and love and laugh and to: Show up, Stand up, Love up, Argue, Fight, Make up, Show up again. Go to bat for people. Tell them you love them. Defend your friends. Stand up for yourself. Give away the things you have in excess. Give away the things you love the most," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

"This is the only chance we get. Make it count," she concluded. "Live a little."