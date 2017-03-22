Dax Shepard said going to therapy with his wife Kristen Bell has been the key to their successful marriage.

“We went to therapy early on to learn what our pattern of arguing was and where we needed to stop that,” the “Chips” actor said on “Good Morning America.” “It’s great too because you go to the therapist and he listens to you talk for about 30 seconds and then he’s like, ‘I got it.’”

The comedian explained that he thinks “most people wait until the thing is exploding before they see a professional,” and he and Bell wanted to get ahead of that.

“I thought maybe an ounce of prevention this go-around would be advisable,” he added.

The couple are now starring together in the new film, “Chips,” an updated big screen version of the classic 1970s show about the California Highway Patrol.

“I’m a big, big motorcyclist. It’s my No. 1 hobby,” the comedian said. “This whole movie was an excuse for me to ride that thing around.”

Shepard not only starred in the film, but he also directed, produced and wrote it. He admitted that, at first, he didn’t want his wife to be in it.

“I did not want her to play the role because my wife in the movie is a terrible human being and my wife is such a wonderful [one],” he explained. “So she plays a real jerk and I didn’t think of her naturally, but she read it and thought it was funny so she wanted to do it. And she’s the boss so she did it.”

“Chips” hits theaters Friday.