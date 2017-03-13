Chris Harrison says Nick Viall might be the first Bachelor 'to be left at the end'

TV host Chris Harrison dished on what fans can expect during tonight's highly-anticipated season finale of "The Bachelor," saying that Nick Viall "might be the first bachelor in the history of this entire franchise to be left at the end," in an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" that aired today.

"And believe me when I tell you, he knows that," Harrison added.

Viall is hoping to finally find love after being rejected during two previous "Bachelor" cycles.

In a sneak peak of the finale, Viall says that he has been "falling in love" with someone for a "very long time."

"I feel like sometimes I've been fighting it, and I'm not fighting it any longer," Viall said. "I am going to ask her to marry me, and my only fear now, is what if she says no?"

"If I leave here alone, I'll be devastated, I'll be heartbroken," Viall added.

Harrison told ABC News that he "was not surprised by Nick's decision."

"He’s narrowed it down to two incredible women," Harrison added of Viall's final two bachelorettes, Raven and Vanessa.

"They could not be more different these two," Harrison said. "Different walks of life, different worlds, different accents, different everything. But both check off boxes, to be so crass, of things that mean a lot to him.

"I am stunned that Vanessa made it this far. She is a brilliant woman and I think sometimes her brain just gets the best of her," Harrison said, adding that he would describe Raven as "apple pie."

"What I find fascinating about this show, is the capacity for people to love more than one person at a time," Harrison said. "We all have this capacity to do it, I just don't think we allow ourselves because it’s taboo."

To find out who Viall picks to spend the rest of his life with, tune into the season finale of "The Bachelor" tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.