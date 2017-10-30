Chris Hemsworth said all three of his children –- twin boys and a little girl –- collectively told him they wanted to be Wonder Woman for Halloween.

“I said, ‘That’s awesome, but what about Thor?’ At the same time they went, ‘No,’” Hemsworth told “Good Morning America” today. “I went, ‘Who’s stronger?’ They said, 'Wonder Woman.' I’m happy to play second to Wonder Woman.”

The “Thor: Ragnarok” star, 34, said Halloween has become a much bigger celebration to his family now that they are spending more time in the United States.

“We’re from Australia, so we never celebrated much there,” he explained. “In the bush, there wasn’t really any houses around, so you’re foraging through the trees for some berries. But they’re excited now they’re around the chocolate and the lollies.”

Marvel Studios' latest "Thor" film, which hits theaters on Nov. 3, features a star-studded cast including Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett.

