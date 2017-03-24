Chris Pratt responds to body shamers telling him he's too thin

Big or small, Chris Pratt has heard it all.

These days, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, 37, is taking flak for being too thin, but he's not taking it lying down.

Pratt, who has been documenting the healthy snacks he's eating while filming "Jurassic World 2" in a series of "What's My Snack" Instagram videos, fired back -- in his usual tongue-in-cheek manner -- after some followers apparently suggested he looked too thin.

"So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK," he wrote on Instagram Thursday. "Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal.’ Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts."

"So to prove my security in the way I look I'm posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat," he continued. "Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg."

Pratt's humor has been on display throughout the month with his "What's My Snack" videos, in which he can be seen devouring apples, sashimi and more.

#ChrisPratt here. Little embarrassed by my last episode of #WHATSMYSNACK so I'm posting a more manly version to even it out. #peace #onelove #SnackLife #jurassicworld2 A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

#WHATSMYSNACK #JurassicWorld2 A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

The actor, whose weight has fluctuated over the years, has been serious, however, about taking care of his health ever since shedding weight for his role in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Pratt went from nearly 300 pounds in "Parks and Recreation" to buff superhero in "Guardians."

"When I was fat and unhappy, the only moments of respite I got were when I was eating. I felt great shoveling food down my neck and totally negative in between," he told Men's Health U.K. in 2015. "Now mealtimes are sometimes lame, because that's the way it can be when you're eating healthily. But all the time between meals, I feel great."