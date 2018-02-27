Comedians doubt Trump's claim he would 'run in there' to save kids

President Donald Trump on Monday provided more fodder to his critics, especially those on the late-night TV circuit, by criticizing the officer who allegedly stayed outside during the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, claiming that he would have "run in there" to stop the shooter.

"You know I really believe, you don't know until you're tested, but I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would've done that too," Trump said.

Trump, who called the officer's alleged behavior "disgusting," made the comments while speaking with governors from across the nation on gun control.

"Here's what frustrates me in the gun violence discussion. People make it seem like there's only one problem and only one solution. 'It's the guns!' 'No, it's the cops!' Maybe it's both."

"At this point, I go to bed every night believing there's nothing he could say or do that could possibly surprise me. Then the sun comes up," said "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, before showing his audience the aforementioned clip. "There's a lot there I doubt, but the part I really don't believe is that he can run."

"Sir, we already know how you react to combat situations," Colbert added. "You got five deferments from Vietnam."

Seth Meyers on "Late Night" reacted similarly to the president's comments.

"Nothing about that is believable. Forget running into a school to confront a shooter. I don't believe you'd run anywhere, period," Meyers said. "You can't even be bothered to walk down a flight of stairs.

"There's really nothing worse than a fake tough guy. Trump lives in a fantasy world where he's some sort of action-movie star who'd rush into danger and save the day."

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show," tried to point out the bright side of Trump’s comments.

"To be fair," Noah said, "if Donald Trump ran into a school during a shooting, I do believe he would stop the shooting. Imagine you're a school shooter and Donald Trump appears in the hallway -- how distracting would that be?"

"'That's right, it's me, Donald Trump. I don't have a gun, but what I do have is an amazing electoral college victory,'" said Noah, doing his best Trump impersonation. "Then, like eight minutes later, the police show up and Trump is still talking."