"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Victoria Arlen was on the chopping block Monday night, but she and partner Val Chmerkovskiy survived the competition to dance another week.

After being assigned a sports movie theme, the duo performed a "Mighty Ducks"-inspired, hockey-themed paso doble to Queen's "We Are the Champions."

For their work, the judges awarded them all 8s and one 7.

Before Monday's big dance, Arlen shared some photos of her week training and promoting the show with ABC News.

"I love [the theme] as an avid sports fan, athlete and sports correspondent," Arlen, an on-air ESPN personality, told ABC News. "Sports have been a huge part of my personal journey and having played hockey in my youth, Val and I decided to incorporate hockey into our performance."

She added, "In contrast to last week’s performance as the Mickey and Minnie duo, this week, Val and I are opponents. We’re both athletic and competitive souls so this was really fun for us."

Arlen has also shared the story of her journey back from paralysis throughout the season. The 22-year-old Paralympian swimmer said that after she was diagnosed with two rare autoimmune conditions at age 11, she was in a vegetative state for almost four years.

"The lights when out," Arlen said. "I was trapped inside my body, unable to move, talk and function."

"I had to prepare for the possibility of dying," she added.

Last night, Arlen wore the number 11 to symbolize the age she was when she was diagnosed and what her recovery has meant to her.

"This whole experience is special for me. Competing in a dance competition on its own is a blessing when two years ago I wasn’t even able to walk, but having the ability to incorporate other important and physical aspects of my life, such as hockey, is beautiful and so fun," she said of competing on the show's 25th season.

She also couldn't say enough good things about her partner.

"It is such an honor to watch Val choreograph and design every aspect of our performances. He has a genius talent for incorporating meaning in each dance and movement. Our ability to have fun and connect on multiple levels is what makes this experience so special," she said.

But it wasn't all work, Arlen said, adding that the pair had time to blow off some steam off the dance floor.

"While paralyzed, I won a gold and three silver medals as a competitive swimmer. Val and I took a break from dancing and hockey to race -- and I won!" she said.

Next week's episode features the introduction of team dances and Halloween. "Dancing With the Stars" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.