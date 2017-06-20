Daniel Day-Lewis 'will no longer be working as an actor,' rep says

Critically acclaimed performer Daniel Day-Lewis has quit acting, his representative confirmed to ABC News.

Day-Lewis is the only man to win three best actor Oscars, and he has been nominated for five.

No reason was given for his decision.

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years," his publicist Leslee Dart said in a statement. "This is a private decision, and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Day-Lewis, 60, has not appeared in a movie since his Oscar-winning turn as Abraham Lincoln in 2012's "Lincoln." His last IMDb credit is for "Phantom Thread," a drama directed by Paul Thomas Anderson that is set to premiere in December.

Variety, which broke the news of his retirement, reported that Day-Lewis, who won an Academy Award for his role in the Anderson-directed "There Will Be Blood," will promote "Phantom Thread" later this year.