Derek and Hannah Jeter welcome baby girl

Derek and Hannah Jeter have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The Players’ Tribune, an online media site Jeter helped start, announced the birth today.

Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17. — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 18, 2017

Jeter, 43, and his wife tied the knot in 2016 and have used the Tribune in the past to break news and share intimate details about their lives together.

In April, a special video was created and shared using former teammates to congratulate the iconic Yankees shortstop on his impending fatherhood and even share some advice.

Derek and @HannahBJeter recently announced they're having a baby girl. A few of their closest friends have some name suggestions. pic.twitter.com/ln35U2kGB1 — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 25, 2017

In February, Hannah Jeter, 27, penned an essay about her husband's career and what she hopes for their first child.

"He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see.)," she wrote. "Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him ... They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.'