DNCE on its new collaboration track with Nicki Minaj

DNCE, the band behind the 2015 hit song “Cake by the Ocean,” is teaming up with Nicki Minaj for the track “Kissing Strangers,” out Friday.

Fans can preview the song by calling 818-650-3623.

ABC News caught up with the band to chat about what it was like working with Minaj and what fans can expect from the group.

“She’s sweet. She’s amazing. We were really excited that she was so hands on,” DNCE frontman Joe Jonas said about Minaj.

He said fans can expect the song and its video to feel like a throwback, drawing inspiration from the 1970s and ’80s.

The throwback theme for DNCE’s next venture includes trying to get their fans more engaged. In addition to setting up the phone line for people to preview the track and leave a message, the band surprised fans by announcing a pop-up concert in New York City as part of M&M’s new Spotlight concert series. With a goal of trying to create spontaneous moments of fun, the series gave DNCE devotees the chance to win free tickets to its show at the Brooklyn Bowl.

Jonas said the band hopes to continue connecting with its fans as it heads into a packed summer of shows.

For more from DNCE, check out the full interview above.