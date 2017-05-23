'DWTS' finals recap: Rashad Jennings earns two perfect scores

Monday night's "Dancing With the Stars" was the first night of an epic two-night season finale.

With no eliminations scheduled, the three remaining finalists each performed two dances – a Redemption Style dance (Viennese waltz or quickstep) and a Freestyle dance – one of the biggest competitive dances of the season.

After last week’s shocking elimination of Olympic Gold Medal gymnast Simone Biles, the stars who made it to the finals are NFL running back Rashad Jennings and his partner Emma Slater; two-time World Series champion David Ross and his partner Lindsay Arnold; and Fifth Harmony stunner Normani Kordei and her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Ross and Arnold kicked things off with their Redemption dance, a Viennese waltz to “Let’s Hurt Tonight” by One Republic. The sports hero knows he's not the best dancer but gave it his all and earned praise from the judges, including Len Goodman, who congratulated him on making it to the finals and remarked that his progress was “a Cinderella story.” The combined judges' score for his first dance was 33 out of 40.

In spite of a slight injury to her foot, 20-year-old singer Kordei and her partner Chmerkovskiy brought the heat to the dance floor with a quickstep to "Check It Out" by Oh the Larceny. Kordei looked stunning in her sparkling black catsuit and while she appeared to mesmerize Bruno Tonioli and the audience, Len and Julianne offered sharp critiques. Kordei still earned an impressive 38 out of 40 with 10s from Bruno and Carrie Ann and 9s from Len and Julianne.

While all the stars shined, the night truly belonged to Jennings. After he and Slater danced a Viennese waltz to "Dark Times" by The Weeknd featuring Ed Sheeran, they earned a perfect score – his first -- and high praise from the judges. Jennings later returned to impress with a spirited, funky freestyle to "Let’s Go"/"Uptown Funk" from Drumline/Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, bringing him another perfect score for the night.

Kordei and Chmerkovskiy got a perfect score for their freestyle to "What the World Needs Now is Love" by Andra Day, while Ross' and Arnold's baseball-themed freestyle to "It Takes Two"/"Take Me Out to the Ballgame" by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock/Ronnie Neuman gave Ross his first perfect score ever.

Host Tom Bergeron took a moment at the end of the show to acknowledge the deadly explosion at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, which killed at least 19 and injured nearly 50 people Monday night.

"Dancing With the Stars" concludes tonight at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.